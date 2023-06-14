Modifying classic cars is a multi-billion dollar industry, and while the possible permutations for what the ideal modded classic could look like may seem endless, I’m here to tell you that, in fact, there is one right answer, and it’s “classic American muscle car modified to period-correct SCCA or saloon car racing rules by a guy in his driveway doing one car a year.” Want proof? Fine, I’ll give you proof. Here’s the Vinracer (not to be confused with Vinfast) Plymouth GTX in all its big black, big block glory.

Ok, so now that you’re all good and riled up, let’s talk about what the Vinracer GTX actually is. It started life as a 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II, which then Robert Brown from Vinracer proceeded to subtly modify in a bunch of rad ways with guidance from the 1966 SCCA rulebook. The powertrain is a 440 Mopar, but now it’s running super stealth Holley Sniper throttle body injection for an output of around 650 hp, and instead of a four-speed manual, it’s now got a five-speed Tremec TKO. The rear end is a 9-inch from Moser with a limited slip and gearing that would theoretically let it hit 185 mph.

440 Big Block Plymouth GTX “Saloon Racer” Making 625 Naturally Aspirated HP!

The chassis also got a bunch of sneaky modifications. For example, the torsion bar and leaf spring suspension is gone, and in its place are coilover shocks, front and rear. The car’s body has been reinforced considerably with a 12-point full roll cage that ties into the front clip, and while it’s not likely that the big Plymouth will handle like a Lotus, it should still be good. The brakes come from Wilwood and are covered by some sweet 17-inch Hallibrand-style knock-off wheels wrapped in Firestone cop car tires.

Advertisement

The body has been widened by Brown simply cutting a slit in the front and rear fenders, then using a buck to flare them out. P atches were welded in to close everything up. The aluminum front chin spoiler and rear ducktail spoiler were both made in-house by Brown as well. The grille is pretty standard except for the intake ducts that replace the high-beam bulbs, ala a modern Hellcat. However, the piece de resistance for the body has to be the reverse-hinged hood with power bulge and functional scoops.

Inside, things are simple, with a stripped dash that has a comprehensive set of gauges and not much else. The original ignition key barrel now only operates a battery cutoff, while all the other goodies, like ignition, starter, cooling fan, turn signals, etc., live on an aircraft-style switch panel on the custom center console. The seats are from Corbeau and look like they came right out of a ‘ 60s Le Mans racer. There are no windows that fully close, no external door handles and no windshield wipers. This is a car built with a purpose in mind, and that purpose isn’t practicality.

Advertisement Advertisement

I’ve been following Vinracer for around a decade since I saw Robert Brown’s first car – a 1963 ½ Ford Falcon Sprint modified in the same style – at the original Irvine Cars & Coffee (RIP). That car has lived rent-free in my brain ever since, and if I suddenly came into $70,000 that I could spend on a car, Vinracer would be my first call. Maybe now it’ll be yours too.