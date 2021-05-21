Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let's Cruise Woodward On Saturday And Try Not To Overheat Our Cars

Image : David Tracy

It’s going to be 85 degrees on Saturday. That’s a lot of degrees for the state of Michigan. So let’s try our best not to overheat our cars on Woodward, shall we? I’ll be driving a 1966 Ford Mustang. You should drive something cool, too.



This gathering will take place at 6 p. m. Saturday, May 22 (that’s tomorrow!) at the Walmart parking lot in Troy, Michigan. No, I haven’t spoken with anyone to officially reserve this lot, so if it’s crowded or we get booted, don’t hold it against me. This is an informal gathering. It’ll probably last an hour, maybe 90 minutes, before I lead our procession down the fabled Woodward Avenue.

Bring plenty of spare antifreeze, and take solace in the fact that the person semi-organizing this event is a former cooling system engineer. (If you overheat your JL Wrangler, I don’t want to hear about it).

What: A gathering of car lovers

Where: Walmart, Troy: 2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084



When: 6 p.m. , Saturday, May 22

Rules: Be nice, keep your distance from folks (there’s still a raging global pandemic). If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask and remain socially distanced.

Look for the red 1966 Ford Mustang.