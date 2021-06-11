Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let's Cruise Woodward Today

Image : David Tracy

If you live in the Detroit area, and want to meet fellow car enthusiasts, come out to Walmart tonight at 7 p.m. and get ready to burn some gasoline. Or if your car is an EV, show the rest of us how to burn some rubber with all that torque.



Our meetups have been great so far. Look at all of these people staring at a pickup-ified Subaru WRX:

Image : David Tracy

Oh yeah, just look at that bed:

Image : David Tracy

In the background of the picture above, you’ll notice TWO Mach-Es and a Tesla Model 3. The EVs are infiltrating the car scene, folks!

Image : David Tracy

Last time, someone showed up in a nice Lotus Elise, and there was even a TVR Chimera!

Image : David Tracy

Here are the details for today’s meet:

When: June 11, 2021 7 p.m.

Where: Walmart Parking Lot in Troy (2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084)

What are we doing: We’re going to have a little car show, then cruise up and down Woodward Ave. Wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated.

Worth mentioning that I haven’t cleared this unofficial meetup with Walmart, so if we get the boot, that’s fine. We’ll just hit Woodward.