ShopSubscribe
Car CultureAnnouncements

Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let's Cruise Woodward Today

It's Friday. It's nice out. We have cars that aren't going to drive themselves. Let's cruise.

David_Tracy
David Tracy
18
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let&#39;s Cruise Woodward Today
Image: David Tracy

If you live in the Detroit area, and want to meet fellow car enthusiasts, come out to Walmart tonight at 7 p.m. and get ready to burn some gasoline. Or if your car is an EV, show the rest of us how to burn some rubber with all that torque.

Advertisement

Our meetups have been great so far. Look at all of these people staring at a pickup-ified Subaru WRX:

Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let&#39;s Cruise Woodward Today
Image: David Tracy

Oh yeah, just look at that bed:

Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let&#39;s Cruise Woodward Today
Image: David Tracy
G/O Media may get a commission
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
15% off Your First Order
Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements
Use the promo code CODE

In the background of the picture above, you’ll notice TWO Mach-Es and a Tesla Model 3. The EVs are infiltrating the car scene, folks!

Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let&#39;s Cruise Woodward Today
Image: David Tracy
Advertisement

Last time, someone showed up in a nice Lotus Elise, and there was even a TVR Chimera!

Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let&#39;s Cruise Woodward Today
Image: David Tracy
Advertisement

Here are the details for today’s meet:

When: June 11, 2021 7 p.m.

Where: Walmart Parking Lot in Troy (2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084)

What are we doing: We’re going to have a little car show, then cruise up and down Woodward Ave. Wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated.

Advertisement

Worth mentioning that I haven’t cleared this unofficial meetup with Walmart, so if we get the boot, that’s fine. We’ll just hit Woodward.

David Tracy

Sr. Tech Editor, Jalopnik. Owner of far too many Jeeps (Including a Jeep Comanche). Follow my instagram (@davidntracy). Always interested in hearing from engineers—email me.

DISCUSSION

mp81440
MP81

I’m glad you finally picked a Friday to do this - they’re generally a good bit busier than Saturdays out there.

I’ll be parked up at Ducati with my Cobalt, will be keeping an eye out for one of your 40-some vehicles.