Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers: Let's Cruise Woodward Today

If you live in the Detroit area, and want to meet fellow car enthusiasts, come out to Walmart tonight at 7 p.m. and get ready to burn some gasoline. Or if your car is an EV, show the rest of us how to burn some rubber with all that torque.
Our meetups have been great so far. Look at all of these people staring at a pickup-ified Subaru WRX:
Oh yeah, just look at that bed:
In the background of the picture above, you’ll notice TWO Mach-Es and a Tesla Model 3. The EVs are infiltrating the car scene, folks!
Last time, someone showed up in a nice Lotus Elise, and there was even a TVR Chimera!
Here are the details for today’s meet:
When: June 11, 2021 7 p.m.
Where: Walmart Parking Lot in Troy (2001 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084)
What are we doing: We’re going to have a little car show, then cruise up and down Woodward Ave. Wear a mask if you’re not vaccinated.
Worth mentioning that I haven’t cleared this unofficial meetup with Walmart, so if we get the boot, that’s fine. We’ll just hit Woodward.
DISCUSSION
I’m glad you finally picked a Friday to do this - they’re generally a good bit busier than Saturdays out there.
I’ll be parked up at Ducati with my Cobalt, will be keeping an eye out for one of your 40-some vehicles.