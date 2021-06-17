Detroit-Area Jalops: Join This Facebook Group And Cruise Woodward Friday

Photo : David Tracy

If you live near Detroit and want to meet other Jalopnik readers/car enthusiasts, come cruise Woodward avenue this Friday and join this Facebook group.

The Facebook group is called Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers/Car Fans. Join it, then accept the invite to this event called Cruise Woodward.

Here are the Details:

Where: Troy Walmart (2001 W Maple Road)

When: 7 P.M.

What: A meetup of Jalopnik readers. We’ll hang out in the Walmart parking lot for an hour, then cruise up and down Woodward. We’ll likely stop in a parking lot along Woodward, and then go our separate ways.