ShopSubscribe

Detroit-Area Jalops: Join This Facebook Group And Cruise Woodward Friday

If you live near Detroit, let's build a network shall we?

David_Tracy
David Tracy
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Detroit-Area Jalops: Join This Facebook Group And Cruise Woodward Friday
Photo: David Tracy

If you live near Detroit and want to meet other Jalopnik readers/car enthusiasts, come cruise Woodward avenue this Friday and join this Facebook group.

Advertisement

The Facebook group is called Detroit-Area Jalopnik Readers/Car Fans. Join it, then accept the invite to this event called Cruise Woodward.

Here are the Details:

Where: Troy Walmart (2001 W Maple Road)

When: 7 P.M.

What: A meetup of Jalopnik readers. We’ll hang out in the Walmart parking lot for an hour, then cruise up and down Woodward. We’ll likely stop in a parking lot along Woodward, and then go our separate ways.

David Tracy

Sr. Tech Editor, Jalopnik. Owner of far too many Jeeps (Including a Jeep Comanche). Follow my instagram (@davidntracy). Always interested in hearing from engineers—email me.

DISCUSSION

CSX321
CSX321

Whaaat is that white vehicle?!? Because I love it! Is that custom made from a Legacy or something (I’m not an expert in Subaru)? Or did they make a Brat that looked like that?