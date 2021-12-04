Earlier today, there was a bit of confusion surrounding the Ford F-150 Lightning and when the trucks would eventually be delivered . Social media posts, an article that’s since been taken down on Teslarati.com, and a forum post on F150Gen14.com all said that the EV truck would be delayed until September of next year . Now, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

This all started with a forum post on F150Gen14 Thursday morning, which had a link to a Ford webinar going over F-150 Lighting delivery and production timelines that afternoon . The forum claims during the webinar , Ford representatives ​​James Morgan and Nathan Gyori outlined the F-150 Lightning’s timeline. One of the main points: F-150 Lightning delivers would be pushed back from the original spring of ‘22 date to September. Social media picked up on it. People tweeted about it. The storm of confusion set off.

Ford quickly went into damage control mode and shot down these claims, with Ford’s director of EV communications Emma Brag tweeting t here is no delay and deliverie s are on track for s pring of 2022.

The good news for Ford is regardless of a delay or not, t he F-150 Lighting is on track to beat Tesla’s Cybertruck to the market, since it still has yet to set an actual date for delivery.

Good news is exactly what the Blue Oval needs while some of the brand’s recent new vehicle introductions have been plagued with problems: f rom the Bronco’s manufacturing, ordering and dealer markup issues, to the Mustang Mach-E recalls. Not to mention the over 150,000 people who are now on the hook for and anxiously awaiting that new EV pickup.

What has yet to have been addressed is the webinar itself . But since the event has ended and no one has actually seen this webinar , the original claims of the Lighting’s delay until September are left to the secured data networks of Ford and whatever suits may or may not have said there was a delay in the first place .

