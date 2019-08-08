BMW just Thanos-snapped its weird humpback lineup, unceremoniously killing the BMW 3 Series GT, BMW 6 Series GT, and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe for the 2020 model year.

The idea of hatchback sedans should be pure, and simple, and practical, and enjoyable. The ungodly awkward shape of the 3 Series GT was none of that, except maybe practical. The 6 Series GT was an improvement over the old 5 Series GT’s styling, but it sold so poorly and was such a pointless, feckless concept we completely forgot BMW even built it for awhile.

The only car dying today truly worth shedding a tear over is the 6 Series Gran Coupe, though, with its long, low and well-proportioned exterior styling giving us something to appreciate when the 7 Series has been a continuous boring style letdown. Yes the name is still dumb. Sure, it would be better with a boxier roofline and should have just been sold as the new 7 Series. But none of that matters now. It was a good-looking car with four doors and a goofy name.

So good, BMW saved it even after originally killing the 6 Series Coupe; so good looking, BMW just gave it a minor facelift and called it the 8 Series Gran Coupe. So at least it will live on, in concept, for awhile longer. And I will cherish its memory until this dumb company builds something so horrendous my mind is forever wiped of joyful images.