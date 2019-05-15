Image: De Tomaso

De Tomaso has had it rough in the last 20 or so years. It’s gone through liquidation, a purchase and an attempt at a crossover (lol), another sale and a chairman’s arrest. But hopefully all that’s behind it, because the company’s Chinese owners now have promises of a new car.

Back in October, we reported that De Tomaso was a registered trademark in the UK. In 2014, it had been sold to a Chinese company called Consolidated Ideal TeamVentures for €1.05 million (about $1.2 million in 2015 exchange rates). No cars appeared to come from that sale until now.

For its 60th anniversary (it was founded in 1959 by Argentine-born Alejandro De Tomaso), the folks behind re-birthed De Tomaso finally want to bring the name back in the form of a car.

Details are pretty non-existent at the moment, like what the mystery car will look like and what will power it, but the company says that it’s currently code named “Project P,” will be “co-developed with world-renowned technical partners” and has an official unveiling slated for July 4 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, according to a press release.

Ideal TeamVenture, incidentally, is also the same company that had its hand in Gumpert’s new future in the form of Apollo Automobil and the Apollo Intensa Emozione. The IE, from what we’ve seen, appears to be a real car that can drive and move under its own power. This is promising!

The only image De Tomaso released today was an updated badge. It still has the original blue and white color combination, a nod to the national flag of Argentina, bue the style of the “T” has been redesigned to look more modern.

Hey, I’m excited for this. De Tomasos were cool and I’m glad someone is willing to pump money into it. I’m hoping for some kind of Ferrari-slaying sports car, personally.