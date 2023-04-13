What’s the Cutest Car of All Time?

I’ve never really been one for tiny cute lil’ cars. They just don’t really do it for me, but you all seem to like them a lot — and s o does the rest of the Jalopnik staff. I suppose I can see why: For every Dodge Challenger Demon 170, there should be a Citroën Ami to bring balance to the universe. It’s what leads us to today’s question.

I want to know what you think the cutest car of all time is. Maybe it’ll convince me to join the ranks of people who call some vehicles “friend shaped.” Just kidding. I will never ever do that, but maybe I’ll learn to love these little guys if you folks are convincing enough. I might even go ahead and call one cute.

There are lots of great options throughout the history of the automobile. I’d list some of them here, but that’ll ruin the fun, won’t it? After all, I don’t want to give you all too many ideas. I want to see what you’ve got to say. I mean, you all already know what I think if you’re on this website enough.

So, why don’t you drop down below and let us all know what you think is the cutest car of all time. But, before you hit the public button, how about you take a minute or two to explain why you think your submission is the cutest car of all time. You’ll get extra points from me if you do that, plus it’s just more fun! That being said, whichever car actually convinced me to like “cute” cars will have their submission used as the main image. It’s a big honor, I know.