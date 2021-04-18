Confirmed: The Formula One Miami Grand Prix Is Happening In 2022

Image : F1

It’s here. It’s actually happening. Formula One will be con testing the Miami Grand Prix from 2022 onward. And somehow, hell has not frozen over, nor do I see any pigs flying.

Advertisement

The Powers That Be signed the 10-year contract into existence before the Emilia Romanga Grand Prix kicked off. Yes. The GP that didn’t look like it would ever come to fruition is going to be a calendar staple for a decade.

The 19-corner track will take place around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Fans have been a little skeptical about the prospect; street races can either be boring or fully chaotic, depending on the situation. If the track isn’t particularly wide, you’ll often end up with a procession of cars. If there’s a hint of overtaking, you might end up with a fair amount of crashes.

Someone compared it to “Baku with celebrities,” and that... sounds about accurate.

For any fans wondering what’s going to happen to the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas—it’s still up in the air. The race doesn’t have a contract past 2021, so we could very well lose that race. That being said, though, F1 officials have been talking about the fact that the races at COTA and Miami would, in theory, be separated by a few months in order to maximize the fanbase that could come to both. It sounds like COTA would stay in its October/November slot, while Miami would take place earlier in the year.

And while there’s no guarantee that no further issues will pop up surrounding the Grand Prix, I’d like to take a moment to remember our fondest coverage moments regarding the development of this race:

It’s been a wild ride from start to finish. We’ll see if the race itself lives up to the hype.