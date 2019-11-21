Drive Free or Die.
Car Culture

Conan O'Brien's First Stage Was The Way Back Seat Of A Station Wagon

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:dax shepard
288
Save
Screenshot: Team Coco

Actor and V8-enthusiast Dax Shepard was on Conan O’Brien’s show recently talking about his 1994 supercharged LSA-swapped ’94 Buick Roadmaster wagon. It sounds righteous, for sure, and I liked how Coco could relate to spending time in the rear-facing way back seats of a classic American family cruiser.

I won’t ruin the joke any more than I already have with my headline, but there is something to be said for all the acting practice you could get by trying to entertain people behind your parents’ car in traffic.

Advertisement
Screenshot: Team Coco

Shepard has good taste in cars. Aside from the fact that he doesn’t like Miatas, of course. You can read a little more about his stable in this interview with him we did when the CHiPs movie came out if you’re so inclined. He had an E63 Wagon too when that movie was being made, it stood out even (especially) in a lot full of celebrity and movie-biz peoples’ daily drivers.

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Cruising Bob’s Big Boy In Dax Shepard's 650 HP Lincoln

CHIPS' Dax Shepard On Wrenching, Motorcycle Stunts And Crazy Fast Wagons

ICON Drift 4k: A 1500 HP Mustang, Drifting Motorcycles, And Dax Shepard Run Drugs In Mexico

About the author

Andrew P. Collins
Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

EmailTwitterPosts