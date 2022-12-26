Happy Hanukkah, everybody! It’s that’s special time of year when many of my people order Chinese food, watch a movie and ignore Goyam in their lives.

Of course, at sundown we light the menorah. And since tonight is the eighth night of the holiday, I couldn’t think of a better car-related way to celebrate it than by listing every eight seater you can currently buy. (Kanye, please look away).

Before you ask, yes I am Jewish. Just look at my last name. There was never a chance I wasn’t. Am I practicing? Take a guess. Do I also celebrate Christmas? Mind your business.

Anyway, let’s check out all of the eight seat vehicles you can buy today. We’ve got all types of vehicles on this list, and when all say “all types, ” I really mean just SUVs and minivans, but that’s not important.