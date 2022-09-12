Did you know that not only does Nissan still make the Pathfinder, but that it’s not terrible, and it actually looks sort of cool now? Yeah, OK, maybe you did know that, but what you probably didn’t know is that Nissan announced pricing for the 2023 Pathfinder on Monday.

Just as a refresher, the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is available as either front-wheel drive or what Nissan calls “Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive,” aka all-wheel drive, because while there are multiple user-selectable terrain modes, there doesn’t appear to be a way to make it run in two-wheel drive mode. All models get a 3.5-liter V6 engine which produces 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque, except the Rock Creek trim, which gets 295 hp and 270 lb-ft when using premium fuel. A nine-speed automatic transmission is the only transmission on offer, but at least it’s not a CVT.

OK, but how much can you expect to pay if you want a new Pathfinder? Well, prices start at a very reasonable $36,295 for the FWD S model, including a $1,295 destination fee. Of course, you’re probably more interested in the AWD version, which adds $1,900 to that total. If you want the more powerful, off-road-styled Rock Creek version, expect to pay $44,115 for the privilege. The top-tier AWD Platinum model will run you $51,165.

Given that the Pathfinder offers a nice interior with three rows of seating, it’s still pretty good value for money, something that’s core to Nissan’s brand. It’s also not bad looking and offers up reasonably modern tech, both of which should help keep them out of rental fleets and put them in real customers’ driveways.

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is on sale now.