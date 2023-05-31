School is back in for this Jalop — in a manner of speaking. I got the chance to visit Mexico City this past Memorial Day weekend to see about Ph.D. programs at a couple of universities in and around the heart of the republica. I flew down to meet with professors and ask about tuition costs, but I happily stuck around for the tacos and, of course, the cars!

While there, I got the chance to drive the 2024 Chevrolet Aveo, which is almost the car of Mexico City par excellence. It seems like the Chevy Aveo didn’t really die; it just moved abroad. That review is forthcoming, but in the meantime, here are some of the coolest and most notable cars I saw over the four day weekend: