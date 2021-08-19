Anything from the local hole in the wall

There’s why driving, and while road-tripping.

While driving, food needs to be single bite, not greasy and able to be easily picked out of a cup or bag. So, cheese cubes, cut up fruit, small pieces of beef jerky, candy, etc.

While road tripping, my rules are focused on living in the South for 20+ years:

1. Any place that looks like it was painted as an Art Project for a 5th grade class is worth stopping at. You’ve found the local Meat and 3.

2. If it’s the weekend and the gas station looks to be on fire, there’s lunch. I don’t care if you aren’t hungry, you will be when you see what is coming out of the smoker.

3. Janky Taco Truck. Looks like it was painted with a roller that had a 2" nap about a decade ago in eye searing green. There you go. Just watch using the red sauce if you don’t want to re-create the Johnny Cash Song “Ring of Fire” at the next rest stop.

4. ALL places must have lots of cars in front of them. Period. Don’t stop at an empty restaurant. Not unless you want to get banned for life from Florida Rest Stops (not that I know anything about that)

5. Special Super Rural edition. If you see a place that has a lot of cheap cars or even a Buggy pulled up, you have a good chance of finding an Amish or Mennonite Buffet. As long as you have a place to sleep of the impending food coma, that is an excellent option. They aren’t all in Pennsylvania.

6. Be Brave. Do a google search in for places near me with phone. You will find lots of strange options that are highly rated. Ask locals. I’ve had Ethiopian food from a strip mall, Greek food from a monastery on top of a mountain, deep fried everything from reservation where the entire tribe seemed to be 8 people living in a swamp, Great fish from a place that was really a fish farm, but would catch a live one and cook it up for you while you waited, etc.