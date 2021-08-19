I don’t know why Jalops in Texas are particularly interested in what we eat inside our cars. Some drivers say they don’t eat in their car at all. I wouldn’t eat in someone’s car unless they gave me permission to do so, but I’ll happily eat in my hatch. Especially on a road trip that’s going to take hours to get through.
In fact, road trips need both good music and good food. The best food and snacks for eating while driving should taste good, and be easy to eat one-handed. My pick is the breakfast taco, a Tex-Mex staple which drivers in the South know well because it’s a perfectly contained tube of flour and protein.
Car friends in the North might recognize the breakfast taco as a burrito, but that’s wrong. Wrong! A burrito is a dried up husk with some “beef” in it that you can buy at a gas station for 50 cents. It’ll do in a pinch, but a breakfast taco is much better road trip food that lends itself to one-handed eating.
We asked our readers what the best food to eat while driving is and these were their answers:
