If you haven’t noticed, we are assembling a compendium of what drivers eat. The question comes up a lot, because we spend so much time on the road and that means we’re occasionally hungry in the car. Eating and driving is a struggle, unless the food you’re eating only requires the use of one hand. But w hat’s the perfect food to eat one-handed? What’s the best food to eat while driving?



Advertisement

Drinks are easy, but eating a hearty meal without getting condiments or stray food all over the car is hard. I’ve got a few favorites, like the apple pie from Whataburger, which is a warm, flaky cylinder that fits in my hand. But I can’t eat apple pie for sustenance all the time.

The answer is the taco, then. I know that doesn’t make sense at first, but trust me; I’ve gone through quite a bit of trial and error , and the taco reigns supreme. One kind of taco, in particular: the breakfast taco from a place in my hometown called Ms. G’s.

My road trips are usually early morning affairs. There’s nothing like waking up early on a weekend and getting on the road, knowing that the only thing you’ve got ahead of you are miles, miles and more miles.

Breakfast tacos are the perfect companion. T hey’re usually a combination of eggs and something else. Potatoes, bacon, whatever. And it’s all wrapped up in a tortilla so it’s contained in a dense package. Flour tortillas only make it better, but corn works, too!

I like to order a taco with just beans, sometimes. They are refried and they get tightly packed into the tortilla. They have the consistency of clay, which sounds weird but it’s perfect for one-handed eating and makes no mess. I get super full and don’t need to eat for hours afterwards. You can even hold the tube-shaped taco in your mouth if you need to shift in a manual. It’s perfect.

But what about you? What do you think is the best driving food?

