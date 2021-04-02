Here Are Your Favorite Foods For The Road

Image : Danny Johnston ( AP )

Snacking while driving can be beneficial, especially on long trips. Snacks that are crunchy or require extra effort like my favorite sunflower seeds can keep you alert and stop you from falling asleep. Other times it can be a good distraction, especially if you’re in a car full of sleeping people. Some of us prefer sweet, some of us go straight for the salt. Here are your favorites.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!