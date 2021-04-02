Here Are Your Favorite Foods For The Road

Here Are Your Favorite Foods For The Road

Image: Danny Johnston (AP)

Snacking while driving can be beneficial, especially on long trips. Snacks that are crunchy or require extra effort like my favorite sunflower seeds can keep you alert and stop you from falling asleep. Other times it can be a good distraction, especially if you’re in a car full of sleeping people. Some of us prefer sweet, some of us go straight for the salt. Here are your favorites.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Try And Not Eat As Much While Driving

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Idiot who sold e39 m5

Sunflower Seeds. But Don’t Stop For Food In Iowa

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: RideOrange

Pizza, Rye Chips And A Coke

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: JadeRose

It Depends

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: engineerthefuture

Chimichanga, Beaver Nuggets and Beef Jerky

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Lahjik

7-Eleven Taquitos

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Autojunkie

Beef Jerky That’s Not Found In Stores

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dogrivergrad68

Non Messy Food And Coffee

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: dolsh

Mcdonalds Fries

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Keager1

Spousal Differences

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: DavidLMM

