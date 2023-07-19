The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Brace Yourself, The Nissan Skyline Might Become An Electric SUV

According to a report in Japan, Nissan might be working to revive the Skyline name on a new EV based on the Ariya SUV

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of a 1998 Nissan Skyline sedan.
Imagine this, but totally different.
Photo: Nissan

On the whole, it’s usually a good thing when historic nameplates get revived on new cars. You just have to look at the new Bronco from Ford, the reborn Toyota Supra, and the revived Challenger that’s been with us since 2008, if you need proof. But one time it doesn’t work is when a name badge is revived on a car that is the polar opposite of what it once was. And, worryingly, that’s what it sounds like Nissan might do when it brings back the Skyline badge.

According to The Drive, a new report from Japan suggests that Nissan might be working to revive the Skyline name, which last appeared on a Nissan back in 2013 and made its debut all the way back in 1957. Over those years, it almost always appeared on fast, performance-minded sedans, like the R34 Skyline from the late 90s that we all know and love.

Now, The Drive reports that Nissan has “frozen” plans to revive the nameplate on a fast sedan. Instead, brace yourself, the company is considering sticking the Skyline name on an electric SUV based on the Nissan Ariya. Shocking, I know.

A photo of a Nissan Ariya electric SUV.
Skyline in the making.
Photo: Nissan
According to The Drive, the new model will be based around the CMF-EV platform that underpins the Ariya and could debut as early as 2025. If that does happen, the electric Skyline SUV could pack in more than 450 horsepower thanks to a “multi-motor all-wheel drive” setup. The site reports:

“The Skyline EV will reportedly be sold in the United States but will be restyled as an Infiniti to suit its upmarket status. That’d make it identical to previous Skylines sold in the U.S. since 2001, from the G35 to the G37 and Q50 of today. As you would imagine, there was no word on a GT-R performance model.”

If this does turn out to be true, it wouldn’t be the first time an iconic name badge has been plastered on an electric SUV. Just look at what Ford is doing with the Mustang Mach-E, as well as its plans to revive the Capri as a crossover in Europe. Then, there’s Nissan’s fellow Japanese automaker Toyota, which could use its Crown name on a fleet of vehicles, including an estate, sedan and yet another SUV.

What do you think of model resurrections like this? Is it nice to see the Skyline name back on the road once again, or would you rather it was left as the sporty sedan of our memories?