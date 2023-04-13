Toyota Drops More Details About Its Crown Sedan, Estate and SUV Lineup

Toyota’s Crown has returned to the U.S. After it was last sold here in 1972, the new Crown is serving as a replacement for the long running Avalon. While buyers may be still warming up to the new model on our shores, elsewhere, Toyota is planning a full Crown lineup. After previewing the coming models in 2022, Toyota released a few more details of the Crown Sedan, Estate and SUV that will be released in other countries.

First up is the Crown sedan. While Toyota sells the version we get here in the rest of the world, the company referred to it as the “crossover type, ” presumably due to its ride height. There’s still a regular Crown sedan we don’t get which the company describes as meeting “the needs of chauffeurs”.

Crown (Sedan type) Prototype

So assume a nicely sized back seat. And it shows in its length. It measures just over two inches longer than the raised Crown and is just over two inches wider as well. The sedan will be available with two engines, a hybrid and a fuel cell option, and will go on sale in the fall.



Then there’s what’s described as a “sport type. ” With looks that could be described as a hot hatch, it measures just 185 inches long. The company says that it has a sporty driving atmosphere and experience.

Crown (Sport type) Prototype

This could be some kind of GR line. It’ll be available with two engines, a hybrid and plug- in hybrid option. Toyota says this sport type with the hybrid will go on sale in the fall. If you want the PHEV, you’ll have to wait for winter.

More interesting is the Crown Estate. With a name like estate, it would imply that it’s a wagon, b ut it’s really an SUV/crossover. Toyota says it’ll measure in at 194 inches long, 74 inches wide and sit 63 inches high. If you’re wanting to compare that to a vehicle, its dimensions make it about as long as a Highlander and as wide as a RAV4.

Crown (Estate type) Prototype

It’ll be powered by the same hybrid and plug- in hybrid engine options as the sedan and will go on sale sometime in 2024.



It would be interesting if Toyota planned to bring any of these models to the U.S. But with Toyota’s already full lineup, there might not be a place for any of them. We reached out to Toyota to see whether or not they had plans to bring these models over and got our answer. Sort of. “We don’t have any Crown product announcements for the US at this time.” That could mean anything. Until we hear differently, we’ll just have to check these models out from afar when they hit the streets later this year.

