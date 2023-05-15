Blippi Learns to Clean Cars! Educational Videos for Kids

The whole video is an hour long, and you’re a lot braver than me if you watch it all. We’re just going to focus on the first 15 minutes where an orange and blue (go Knicks!) dressed Blippi shows us how to clean a toy car and a real car. Why cleaning a real car is useful for children is above my paygrade, but Blippi is showing them anyway.

I am so tired watching this. At various points Blippi sprays a car with mustard, makes his “OH” face, drives a toy car through murky water and nearly loses a battle with a power washer. All of this is happening as Blippi SCREAMS at the camera. I guess there’s information about cleaning your car buried in here somewhere, but I couldn’t suss it out. Also, this makes sense in my head, but the way Blippi walks in this video reminds me of how Roman Roy sits in chairs.

Honestly, I’ve learned nothing from Blippi other than the fact there are horrors in this world beyond our comprehension.

The video has racked up nearly half-a-million views in just three days, and honestly that’s light work for the Blipster. He has dozens of videos with view counts in the hundreds of millions, but one of them stands above all else: Blippi Learns about Jungle Animals for Kids, with 909 million views. That’s equal to the population of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Japan combined. Blippi is a goddamn institution.