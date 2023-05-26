We all know the regular rules of the road, things like giving way to cyclists, not speeding and wearing your seatbelt. But when you’re in the driver’s seat heading out on a long trip, what kinds of commandments do you live by?



Maybe you’re a musical dictator who demands only the finest of tunes for your drive. Or, perhaps, you might outlaw any kind of eating inside your car – no matter how crumb-free it is.



But more than just the rules inside the car, you might have instructions for the route and rest stops that must be followed as well. Is there a favorite service area that you always demand a pit stop at, or do you always avoid a certain road whenever you’re driving somewhere?

Personally, mine are pretty simple. No smoking in the car, as I don’t want the smell lingering on for months after our adventure, and no Pitbull. Sure, Mr Worldwide might not be the worst road trip companion, but I’m scarred by his music after an old roommate had a mild obsession with Mr 305 that I’ve never quite recovered from. Any other music is fine on the drive, just no Pitbull.

But what kind of commandments do you force up on your passengers when you set off on a drive? Head to the comments section to let us know, and we’ll round up some of the best answers next week.