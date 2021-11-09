I know there’s plenty of people out there who understand how incredible Studebaker Avantis were, but sometimes I feel there’s just not enough. It seems like the Avanti always gets forgotten when people thing about legendary American cars like Corvettes and Mustangs and, of course, Vegas, and that’s a shame, because Avantis were bad-ass, with a capital ass.

Sleek and crisp-looking, supercharged and fast, advanced design—these were so ahead of their time, being a sort of sports sedan/2+2 GT, like a BMW 8 series coupé built 30 years earlier.

Anyway, I think they’re cool.