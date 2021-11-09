I know there’s plenty of people out there who understand how incredible Studebaker Avantis were, but sometimes I feel there’s just not enough. It seems like the Avanti always gets forgotten when people thing about legendary American cars like Corvettes and Mustangs and, of course, Vegas, and that’s a shame, because Avantis were bad-ass, with a capital ass.
Sleek and crisp-looking, supercharged and fast, advanced design—these were so ahead of their time, being a sort of sports sedan/2+2 GT, like a BMW 8 series coupé built 30 years earlier.
Anyway, I think they’re cool.
DISCUSSION
counterpoint: it really is not a good looking car, nor was it particularly advanced compared to other american cars of the same era. in its day it was “futuristic” looking but that doesn’t make it good looking.
technically it was a leaf spring, solid axle, body on frame station wagon chassis under an interesting body.
look at the cars it was supposed to compete with, like the E-type and you see that other than its styling it was entirely a product of the past, not the future.