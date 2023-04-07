This is a 1971 example wrapped in gold, which is a delightful thing to do, and if you don’t believe me go to the show yourself and see how many people are drawn to it on the Javits Center’s bottom floor, stuffed with tuners of all sorts. The owner told me that the shop where this VW was parked had been broken into last year, and on video he caught the would-be thieves trying and failing to start it and move it, because they apparently did not know how to drive a manual transmission . Still, they left a couple gashes in the rear, though with the wrap this Type 1 still gleams.