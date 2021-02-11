Blip: They Know What Sells Cars

I like that this Skoda 105L brochure includes this picture, not just because I’m a lifeling taillight fetishist and it’s a lovely canned ham/tombstone/shoe-shaped taillight, but that Skoda is going out of their way to show all the three sections illuminated, a sort of bold brag saying, hey, when you buy one of our cars, you get six working bulbs at the rear. Pretty sweet deal.
DISCUSSION
I read something a long time ago that Skoda wanted to make a FWD car in the 1980s, but Big Brother USSR refused to allow it because it would have been technologically superior to anything else produce by the Eastern Bloc.