Blip: They Know What Sells Cars

Photo : Skoda

I like that this Skoda 105L brochure includes this picture, not just because I’m a lifeling taillight fetishist and it’s a lovely canned ham/tombstone/shoe-shaped taillight, but that Skoda is going out of their way to show all the three sections illuminated, a sort of bold brag saying, hey, when you buy one of our cars, you get six working bulbs at the rear. Pretty sweet deal.