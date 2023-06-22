What’s The Best Front-Wheel-Drive Car Ever Made?

The new Acura Integra Type S just got into the hands of reviewers, and just about everyone is talking about how wonderfully it drives even though it’s a front-wheel-drive vehicle. It got me thinking about other wonderful FWD cars through the ages, and it brought me to today’s question.

We want to know what you think the best front-wheel-drive car of all time is. There’s obviously a lot to choose from. For the most part we can disregard a lot of the more mundane stuff, unless you’re a bit weird. I want to concentrate on the all- time greats, stuff like the original Mini, the Oldsmobile Toronado (do not second guess me, the Toronado is awesome) and the Honda Civic Type R. These are all cars that defined – and in some cases redefined – what it meant to have a front-wheel drive architecture.

Usually, if you ask an enthusiast what the ideal drive-wheel layout would be, they’d more than likely say rear-wheel drive or maybe all-wheel drive if they’re into a bit of off- roading or electric power. But, I don’t think that’s totally fair.

Front-wheel drive is often overlooked, and there’s plenty of applications where it’s rather brilliant. This is where you come in. Drop down below and let us all know what you think the best front-wheel-drive car of all time is. As always, I’m handing out bonus points if you tell me why you feel this way.