I’m not sure if it’s the slightly subscale size of the people, or the beige void they exist in, or their nervous, wary approach to the big scarab-green car in front of them, but so much of this old brochure painting is downright creepy.

It looks like you could stick this scene in a de Chirico painting, and they’d just fit right in:

I’m not sure if that’s good or bad.