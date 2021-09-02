This 1967 Ford 12M is a handsome little car, but the thing I want to point out to you this morning is more of a detail of mid-century illustration that I really like: drawing via knocking out part of the image.

I’m talking about that fence behind the car—what’s cool is that it’s rendered completely by its absence of color; it’s a hole in the image, showing the white page behind it, and it works so well and elegantly to show light objects that I could just spit in appreciation.

It shows up in a lot of illustration of this era, and it always catches my attention.