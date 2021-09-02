This 1967 Ford 12M is a handsome little car, but the thing I want to point out to you this morning is more of a detail of mid-century illustration that I really like: drawing via knocking out part of the image.
I’m talking about that fence behind the car—what’s cool is that it’s rendered completely by its absence of color; it’s a hole in the image, showing the white page behind it, and it works so well and elegantly to show light objects that I could just spit in appreciation.
It shows up in a lot of illustration of this era, and it always catches my attention.
DISCUSSION
Industrial illustration from the 50's-60's really was amazing. Since they were typically throw-aways and the artist was working on a deadline (“Bob! We need a hero illustration of the 12M in an hour. Get on it!”) they used simple tools (guache and colored pencil on that one, I’d guess) and an assload of technique. I got a graphics degree, literally, at the last instant before that industry went all digital and disappeared, so my professors were huge on those little time savers like not rendering an element but just using it as negative space.