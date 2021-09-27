This 1965 Plymouth brochure has some lovely illustrations, including this one of what appears to be a couple triumphantly brandishing what looks like a Victrola and some kind of vase, maybe, in front of a Station Wagon Savoy filled with what appears to be expensive ceramics. The background is either abstract oranges or a representation of a massive fiery conflagration.

Advertisement

Is that Victrola playing some mocking tune as the dude holds it aloft? Are they screaming in joy? Is this a crime? A rescue? Does this sell wagons?