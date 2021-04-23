ShopSubscribe
Blip

Blip: The Four Horses Of The Coziness

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
3
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Blip: The Four Horses Of The Coziness
Illustration: Renault

Another week of grand accomplishment and shoving humanity, grudgingly, to new and unforeseen heights of achievement. Congratulations. I hope you get a chance this weekend to relax, like that quartet of horses there, with your horse pals in front of a fire on snug-fitting mustard-colored overstuffed chairs.

Advertisement

This is also the only car ad I can think of where horses are shown not as symbols of power and speed, but just sitting on their asses, hanging out.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

leewark
'BoroWark

While an under seat flame thrower would keep your feet toasty, I’m not sure torching your interior and passengers is the way to go.