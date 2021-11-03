Years ago I had to replace the exterior temp sensor on my 91 Grand Wagoneer, so the plastic front bits had to come off. I stood back and this is what I saw.

I had known about the “square peg in a round hole” way Jeep updated these things over the years but I was surprised to see a mostly intact front valance. I liked the idea of owning a final edition Grand Wagoneer with a first edition front end so I began collecting parts and when the Jeep went into the paint shop, the owner was excited to create and install a couple bits of metal so the Rhino grill, headlights, and pie pans could be mounted.

Now I just can’t decide whether I like the turbine wheels she came with or the slots from my old 78 Cherokee. Gets a lot of weird looks and sometimes takes a lot of explaining. I’ve owned this Grand Wagoneer since 2009 and it will be the last automobile I ever sell.