This Fiat 238-based school bus is interesting because of how different the seating is compared to their other people-hauling versions: no upholstered benches, just a remarkable 13 student seats! Plus , a jump seat and two seats up front, making this not-big van a 15-passenger van! That’s impressive.

Of course, the student seats don’t look too comfortable, but hey, who cares, kids are always broke, anyway. They’re not buying any vans.