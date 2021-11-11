This Fiat 238-based school bus is interesting because of how different the seating is compared to their other people-hauling versions: no upholstered benches, just a remarkable 13 student seats! Plus, a jump seat and two seats up front, making this not-big van a 15-passenger van! That’s impressive.
Advertisement
Of course, the student seats don’t look too comfortable, but hey, who cares, kids are always broke, anyway. They’re not buying any vans.
DISCUSSION
Wonder how many needlessly died from blunt force trauma after being smashed against those metal seat frames and and then spun around the interior like a blender?