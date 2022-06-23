The Ford SuperVan has returned as a fully-electric performance van making close to 2,000 horsepower. The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan is the latest in the Supervan series that, historically, has drawn from Ford’s motorsport efforts to create unique and radical vans with race car performance. In 2022, that performance is all about EVs, which is why Ford put four electric motors in the latest SuperVan to make it rip on track, going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds. Yes, I believe this is the respect minivans deserve.

The Electric SuperVan is debuting at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it’ll take on the hillclimb with Romain Dumas behind the wheel. Goodwood takes place in the UK, where the Ford E-Transit Custom recently debuted. That’s the electric cargo van Ford refuses to sell in the U.S., possibly because it could end up eating the F-150 Lightning’s Lunch.

But the E-Transit and now the Electric SuperVan both coming out of the UK is no coincidence: the Electric SuperVan is based on the E-Transit Custom. The E-Transit underwent a thorough redesign to become a one-off Electric SuperVan. So, Ford combined an E-Transit floorpan with a steel frame, added an FIA approved roll cage and seats, then wrapped the whole thing in lightweight composite body panels.



The four electric motors send power to all four wheels. The motors themselves are powered by a 50kWh liquid-cooled battery that keep the SuperVan’s center of gravity low, and helps with its weight distribution. Ford claims the battery will fully recharge in about 45 minutes, but the carmaker doesn’t say what the range is. Presumably, the range isn’t going to be high given the performance of the SuperVan, which, again, makes about 1,972 horsepower and goes 0-60mph in under two seconds. From a Ford Transit Van! With AWD!

It just so happens to be an incredibly sleek and sexy van. Rather, a sleek Electric SuperVan, which needed downforce to keep it stable as it sets blistering lap times. Ford Performance helped the Ford Pro division sculpt the SuperVan’s design. The teams gave it pronounced wheel arches and sculpted the design with a distinct front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser.

The side panels have cutaways at the rear that flow into a dorsal fin and rear wing for better aerodynamics and the appearance is capped off with light bar across the front end that sets the Electric SuperVan apart from its E-Transit Custom cousin.



The high-voltage SuperVan sure looks the part, and like its predecessors in the series, is a one-off “demonstrator” vehicle. Ostensibly, the point is to showcase what electric drivetrains can do even in a vehicle many consider mundane, like a van. But, really, it’s just another point in favor of performance vans — the electricity being besides the point.

