Welcome to a new week! A short, Thanksgiving week, even. Let’s start it by wondering about weird decisions made nearly 50 years ago, by whomever staged this photo of a Dodge Dart for a brochure. It seems the trunk is too short to accomodate grocery bags sitting up, so they were placed inside in what I think is the worst possible way: open-side facing rearwards. And angled slightly downwards.

This feels like a recipe for those bags to just vomit out all their contents into the trunk as soon as any acceleration begins. Why would you do this? I guess to visually show the lavish groceries inside, a hint at the sort of glamorous, fresh vegetables and pre-packaged napkins sort of life a Dart owner lives?