Just in case you needed a reminder of how flexible the old Volkswagen Type 1 (as in Beetle) chassis and drivetrain was, look at these three cars, from VW of Brazil: a sports car, a four-door, three box sedan, and a shooting brake, all on the same basic platform, with the same basic engine. These are all Type 1-based cars, not Type 3! Holy crap. I want to be this adaptable.