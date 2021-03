Image : Audi, Autominded

This 1967 Audi brochure has some novel page-layout work, and, more importantly, gives the holder something that wouldn’t be a common part of car sales resources until the Age of the Inter-Net: the 360 degree view.

Sure, it’s not a drag-your-mouse-and-spin-the-car deal like we do today, but by moving your eyeballs in a gentle arc, you could get basically the same effect here.