The Peugot 104 was the company’s cheap, entry-level car in the 1970s, but there’s one thing it absolutely did not skimp on: telling you that some controls moved up and down. Look at those two little thumb-rollers there for, I think, the heat and fan controls? I’m not exactly sure, but I am sure how you’re supposed to move them: up and down.

It’s on those things four times: the very shape of the control itself, constrained as it is to up and down motions, the arrows on the thumbwheel itself, the side-by-side up/down arrows next to it, then the longer arrows above and below that.

I get it, Peugeot. Jeez.