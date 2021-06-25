Blip: Rules Of The Rink

Come on, people, please: if you’re going to park your Peugeot on the ice right next to the hockey players, at least have the decency to close all your doors and hatch so the car doesn’t steal too much room from gameplay. Thank you.
Dude...
The doors had to be open. Have you ever smelled a hockey bag? Imagine it in a car that small...
Most of the guys I know that play have a pickup for this very reason.