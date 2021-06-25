ShopSubscribe
Car CultureBlip

Blip: Rules Of The Rink

Fun fact: the Peugeot 104 was specifically designed to be parked on ice as close to hockey teams as possible

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
6
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Blip: Rules Of The Rink
Photo: Peugeot

Come on, people, please: if you’re going to park your Peugeot on the ice right next to the hockey players, at least have the decency to close all your doors and hatch so the car doesn’t steal too much room from gameplay. Thank you.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

DISCUSSION

dolsh
dolsh

Dude...

The doors had to be open. Have you ever smelled a hockey bag? Imagine it in a car that small...

Most of the guys I know that play have a pickup for this very reason.