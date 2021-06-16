Blip: Maybe The Coolest Two-Cylinder Car

Photo : Panhard

Are you familiar with the Panhard CD? It’s one of the very rare cars named after the initials of its designer, Charles Deutsch. It’s also driven by an air-cooled flat twin making about 60 hp, which is pretty great from a two-cylinder. Panhard was cool, everybody.

As far as that Oscar Wilde quote, it seems to translate to “Beauty does not dictate to you; it receives divine right. she makes a prince whoever possesses her.”

I’m not familiar with that one, but this Wilde quote seems to speak more to auto design: