Are you familiar with the Panhard CD? It’s one of the very rare cars named after the initials of its designer, Charles Deutsch. It’s also driven by an air-cooled flat twin making about 60 hp, which is pretty great from a two-cylinder. Panhard was cool, everybody.
As far as that Oscar Wilde quote, it seems to translate to “Beauty does not dictate to you; it receives divine right. she makes a prince whoever possesses her.”
I’m not familiar with that one, but this Wilde quote seems to speak more to auto design:
I have found that all ugly things are made by those who strive to make something beautiful, and that all beautiful things are made by those who strive to make something useful.
Besides this, the R.E.O. Speedwagon and David Brown’s Aston Martin DB5, I’m struggling to think of other initialisms. What’ve you got?