Blip: Context Matters

I don’t mean to start your week on such a somber note, but when Panhard is showing off all their racing trophies in this old 1966 ad, the context of placing them in that grassy field and something about the color tone and the urn-like designs of so many of them and all that just makes them so, um, funereal. Is it just me?
I guess it doesn’t help the tone when the poppy that features is the same used worldwide as the symbol of Remembrance Day.