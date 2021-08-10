I’m using this tall image today because cropping it would have lost the interesting part: the discarded shoes in the foreground. I think AMC was hoping to go for some sort of gleeful abandon/kick the shoes off at the beach sort of thing, but that usually implies a beach covered in warm sand, not an assload of jagged rocks.

I mean, look at the ground there, dummies. Did you really want to kick off your shoes to walk on that? Is the sensual pleasure of running your toes through gravel worth it?