McLaren is jumping into the shoe game. The supercar maker has announced that, through a collaboration with APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs), the company is unveiling a new pair of athletic shoes.



Called APL | McLaren HySpeed, the shoes are billed as limited edition and will only be sold through select retailers. ( I guess they’re assuming people are going to actually use these things to be active, instead of trying to flip them or put them in a display case on a shelf somewhere.) McLaren explains the fit of the two companies’, to create these shoes: “From APL’s patented Load ‘N Launch® technology designed to instantly increase vertical leap, to McLaren’s hyper luxury Speedtail and emphasis on reducing vehicle weight to maximize efficiency and experience, the desire to push the limits is at the heart of each company.”



Advertisement

Everything about the shoe is inspired by McLaren’s history with performance, like t he pattern on the bottom of the shoe is modeled after the tire tread pattern on McLaren’s cars. Even the colors the shoes come in are inspired by the paint you can get on any one of the company’s supercars ( of which there are five different colors, if you didn’t know) . There’s also the same craftsmanship and attention to detail from the cars... down to the shoes .

APL says that the shoes use world-class materials. And they aren’t lying either. There’s a midsole made out of Future Foam that gets connected to a carbon fiber plate that runs the length of the shoe. On top of that, is another midsole that gets infused with nitrogen, because what else would you expect from something like this? It’s all over- the- top.



And like the cars themselves, these shoes aren’t cheap. While McLaren didn’t give word on how many pairs are going to be made, a single pair will cost you $450. And it’s probably the closest many of us will ever come to owning an actual “ McLaren.”