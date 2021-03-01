Blip: March Into March

It’s March! Which means we should likely all consider the Nissan March, which is what Nissan called their Micra in export markets, for reasons I can’t begin to guess at. The Micra/March was the basis for Nissan’s Pike cars like the Be-1, Pao, and Figaro, and they had the fun hot hatch version called the March Turbo, which had a fantastic steering wheel. So, you know, happy Marching.
Don’t forget March R. That thing was bonkers.