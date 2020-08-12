Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Car Design

Behold One Of The Truly Wonderful Steering Wheels You Should Know

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Nissan March
Nissan MarchNissan MicraHot Hatch
29
1
Illustration for article titled Behold One Of The Truly Wonderful Steering Wheels You Should Know
Photo: Nissan Heritage

One of the other few Nissan Pao owners here in North Carolina, my friend Atilla, sent me a picture of a car he’s buying the other day. It wasn’t the usual picture you’d send of a car, but it was a picture of one of the components of a car we’re all most intimate with; the steering wheel. When I saw the wheel, it made sense why he chose that part to show me. Because, on this car, a Nissan March Turbo, there is no part that captures the fundamental essence of the car better.

Advertisement

Here’s the actual photo; that topshot was from Nissan’s heritage collection:

Illustration for article titled Behold One Of The Truly Wonderful Steering Wheels You Should Know
Photo: Atilla Bethlenfalvy
Advertisement

As you can see, this thing is absolutely ‘80stactular. The interior design motif is pure 1980s premium hi-fi techy black, the choice of products of all kinds that wanted to let you know that the engineering inside them was absolutely Serious Business, and the way you interact with this engineering is on the machine’s terms.

That’s why this design style loved to embrace lots of printed text and diagrams and all kinds of orderly, sciencey fussiness, and bake it into the very essence of the look.

G/O Media may get a commission
JBL Charge 4

The key part here, of course, is that little power and torque band diagram that’s silkscreened front and center right there in the middle of the steering wheel.

Sure, that’s what you smack when you want the horn, but it’s also a constant reminder that you, friend, are not fucking around.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Behold One Of The Truly Wonderful Steering Wheels You Should Know
Photo: Nissan Heritage

You didn’t just buy a Nissan March because you needed cheap, honest transportation—I mean, you do, but you also need to tear ass, occasionally, and the punchy little MA10E-T 987cc four-banger was how you were going to do it because this little monster makes a ravenous 85 horsepower and 12 kg/m (that’s 86.8 pound-feet) of torque.

Advertisement

Now, if you’re the sort who thinks that 85 HP is a laughable number to so boldly display, I’d like to suggest that you shut your filthy pudding-hole, right now.

Getting 85 HP from this sub-one-liter engine is an absolute triumph, especially back in the mid-’80s. This March (also called the Micra) is the same platform as my Nissan Pao (K10), and the engine in my Pao is the same basic block, without the turbo and other magic, and it makes over 30 HP less than this engine.

Advertisement

That’s impressive.

That little power band graph is absolutely what this car is all about—a tiny little hot hatch with all kinds of potential for fun and punching well above its featherweight.

Advertisement

Here, look at an ad from the era:

Little bastard looks fun, right? Real, crazy, unpretentious, 85 horsepower and big yellow foglamps kind of fun.

Advertisement

And every bit of what this car is, I think you can feel communicated just by looking at that wonderful steering wheel.

How often can you say that?

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

These Amazing Trucks Are Like Flat-Earthers For Aerodynamics

Polestar Is Trying To Be Smart About This

How I Appeased My City After It Gave Me Six Weeks To Fix And Register My Fleet Of Broken Cars

The Navy's Most Vital And Secretive Submarine Base Is In... Idaho?!?

DISCUSSION

santa clause

As a kid growing up in the 80's it always seemed to me that anything Japanese- whether it was a boom box, car, TV set or whatever was approximately 20 years into the future. My Mom had a 1985 Camry and the stereo in it was insane: 200 teeny little buttons and knobs, all of which made neat, satisfying little clicky sounds, some of which we never figured out what they even did. It had a graphic equalizer with little sliders and a bank of around 20 tiny LED illuminated squares that kept time to the music. The WHOLE car was filled with that kind of stuff. The same for the boom box I had. a zillion little buttons and features. It even had a little light for the dial which when you pressed the button and released was on a timer that would slowly fade back down.

Doesn’t seem that way today. And I sort of miss it because of course half of those features were utterly useless but really cool to play with.