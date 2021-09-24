The Audi 50 was also badged as the Volkswagen Polo soon after it was introduced, and is a remarkably clean, we-only-had-a-ruler design for a supermini One weird thing about it was that round cabin air extraction vent on the C-pillar, which I bet a lot of people attempted to fill with gasoline.

I like these overall; they’re pretty much unknown in America, and an unlikely choice to import, but they’re just so damn crisp looking.