The Peugeot 504 was one of those cars that had an entirely different design for its coupé version, which was designed by Pininfarina and looked, well, great. It’s crisp and tailored-looking and classy and all sorts of other positive adjectives. It probably smells like expensive cologne and steak. Just a great-looking car.
I’m really, really missing 2dr cars. Almost every car used to come as a 2-door (not even necessarily a “coupe”).
I get that (among other things) 2-doors are harder to get past crash testing, and having an entire different body style introduced logistic issues, but man, they were nice. I had a Kia Forte Koup and aside from that dumb name it was an attractive, sweet little thing.