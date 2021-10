I have to think that this 1968 Fiat Brochure for the 850 Coupé has to be referencing that ‘60s song about parking on hills and having fruit parties. What was that song? Didn’t the chorus go something like “hill parkin’, fruit partyin’” or something like that? Did The Gleekers sing it? The Moldy Brothers? The Can-dells? I can’t remember. Someone help me here.