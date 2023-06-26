The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Car Culture

Fiat Says No To Making Bland Grey Cars

Fiat is welcoming what it calls a 'brand-new colourful world'

By
Erik Shilling
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A completely orange Fiat -- tires and all -- is held aloft by a crane above what appears to be a large gray vat of paint. It's surrounded by palm trees and colorful buildings denoting a tropical local.
Photo: Fiat

Fiat, which makes somewhat affordable small-ish cars, said on Monday that, “As of today, FIAT stops producing grey cars,” as in selling cars painted gray. That’s “big” and apparently true, as signs point to this not being some kind of Voltswagen-level joke.

Watch
Rob Riggle's First Car Loved to Burn Rubber
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Chrysler Sebring Convertible Managed to Stifle the Joy of a Drop-Top
April 12, 2023
Reggie Watts and His Hand-Me-Down Renault
January 13, 2023

There is a press release, after all. And a video featuring Fiat CEO Olivier François which shows a gray car being dipped into a giant vat of orange paint, which is how they paint cars at the factory.

Advertisement

François said that this is a huge change, very large, one might say mondo, even lusty.

“We broke the rules: we decided to stop the production of FIAT grey cars. This is challenging and disruptive and it is aimed to further reinforcing FIAT’s leadership as the Brand of joy, colours, and optimism. Italy is the country of colours and, starting from today, FIAT’s cars too - declared Olivier Francois, FIAT Chief Executive Officer and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Stellantis - This choice further communicates to people the New Dolce Vita values and the Italian DNA embodied by the Brand. FIAT wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity​ and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric for families and friends, which will be presented on 4th July”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This seems only for Europe, as the press release is on Fiat’s UK website, and Fiat lists two grays on its American website available (for now) for the 500X, Grigio Moda (Graphite Gray Mettalic) and Grigio Argento (Gray Metallic). (FiatUSA.com also has a gray 500 as the lead image on its website as of this writing.)

Still, it is true that gray, black, and white cars are the majority of cars globally, and Fiat nixing even one of those does count as bold for any automaker. Big if true, etc. Fiat says the following colors will be available going forward: “Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold and Cinema black.”

Also, in what is a pretty funny insult to Brits, Fiat included the following as the last line of their press release about not producing gray cars anymore:

Grey is the most popular colour for new cars in the UK according to official registration figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), representing more than one in four new cars sold in the UK in 2022.

Advertisement

Now, it’s a bit unfair to mock Brits as dour, grey, and fusty, which are outmoded stereotypes based on the weather in the UK, Brits’ general demeanor, and their cultural exports. It’s not like, for example, gray is the most popular new car color in the UK or anything.