Blip: Hey, What Are You Guys Doing Over There?

Illustration : Opel

This 1953 Opel Rekord brochure is unique among 1950s car brochures in that I believe it’s the only one to show what appears to be a drug deal happening, over there on the right. I’m not sure what Mr.Brownsuit is buying from that deadbeat over there, but it must be some good shit, since those women are working hard to keep Mr.Opeldriver distracted.

Man, I bet shit’s gonna be wild in that cabin tonight.