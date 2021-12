This picture from an old Opel Rekord brochure is unusual in that it’s a photo with what appears to be some sort of host? Usually, a host is only needed for time- and audio-enhanced media, since in a printed brochure the text itself tends to act as the sort of MC for the brochure, so I’m not sure what the hell that guy is doing there.

Advertisement

Maybe he’s Tranzluco, the dapper wizard that makes things transparent with a wave of his hand! He can see your junk! Run!