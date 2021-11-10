I have to admit, I’ve always been impressed with how Chrysler/Plymouth was able to market the Fury without always having to have ads that played up the concept of wrath or anger. Sometimes a car named for an unquenchable, burning rage is just a charming convertible with a vivid red interior.
Advertisement
Red, like blood.
DISCUSSION
I assume “Decapotable” is French for “Convertible”, however it’s awfully close to the English word “Decapitate” which would possibly explain the need for a blood-red interior.