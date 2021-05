Photo : Simca

I like how the headline for this little Simca reads “elegant in its own right,” and the Simca’s little face is more like a pug dog seeing you pull a massive chain of sausages out of a paper bag. It’s a look of absolute, all-encompassing, pants-soaking interest/horror/shock. So, sure, elegant.

Advertisement

That said, I do like these little rear-engined Simcas.